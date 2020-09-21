Kitchen knife used to damage multiple cars on Fairfax Avenue, St Andrews and Hargrove road

Please share the news











Multiple cars have been damaged on Fairfax Avenue, St Andrew’s and Hargrove road in Harrogate.

20 September between 2:25am and around 2:28am

It is believed a kitchen knife to puncture tyres done and deeply scratch body work of a number of vehicles, in an apparent random act.

The callous vandals also damaged sunflowers that had been planted by the young children of a family.

Police have taken statements and CCTV footage and currently one arrest has been made using the police armed response.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you have information or are also a victim, but have not reported it.

