Harrogate Town 2 – 2 Walsall

Please share the news













It ended with honours even in Harrogate’s first “home” game in League 2,although it had to take place at Doncaster’s, Keepmoat Stadium, as Town’s pitch is not yet ready after reseeding.

Although, Simon Weaver,said it wasn’t a bad point,he stated that Town had run out of steam after Wednesday’s exertions against West Brom.

Town suffered an early reverse after only four minutes when Elijah Adebayo forced Joe Cracknell into a diving save which went for a corner, from which Rory Holden lashed home from 25 yards.

Within minutes, Aaron Martin almost levelled matters, when his powerful header from Warren Burrell’s centre rebounded off the Saddler’s crossbar. The Wetherby Roaders were now in the ascendancy and equalised just after the half hour.

Ryan Fallowfield broke down the right flank and his low cross into the penalty area saw Martin stab the ball past Liam Roberts.

Mark Beck was next to try his luck when he headed just over the Walsall bar.

However, on 43 minutes, Town took the lead when Beck headed Conor Hall’s deep free kick across goal and Jack Muldoon applied the finishing touch to give Town a half time lead.

Walsall’s, Danny Guthrie who had replaced Alfie Bates soon after the break, went into the referee’s book for an heavy tackle on Josh Falkingham, a decision which would have repercussions later in the half.

The Saddlers began to enjoy the better of the exchanges and Josh Gordon played in Adebayo but his shot rebounded off Cracknell’s upright.

As the half drew on it looked like Town could hold out for a second league win, but with ten minutes left, Conor Hall

Was penalised for a foul on Holden.Gordon took the resulting spot kick and although Cracknell made an excellent save, the rebound fell kindly for the striker and he made no mistake from close range.

The Saddlers almost shot themselves in the foot with four minutes of normal time left when Guthrie was dismissed for a wild tackle on Lloyd Kerry, but the ten men held out against late Town pressure to leave with a share of the spoils.







Town

Cracknell,Fallowfield,Smith,Hall,Burrell,Thmson,Falkingham,Kerry,Muldoon,Beck(Stead 71),Martin.

Unused subs,Minter,Lokko,Jones,Kirby,Walker.

Scorers,Martin 32,Muldoon 43. Booked Fallowfield 90.

Walsall,

Roberts,Norman,Jules,Clarke,Scarr,Kinsella,Gordon,Adebayo(Lavery 71),Bates(Guthrie),McDonald,Holden(Osodebe 84)

Subs not used,Sinclair,Rose,Nurse,White

Scorers,Holden 4,Gordon 81, Sent Off Guthrie.

Referee James Adcock.