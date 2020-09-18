Please share the news











After a summer of incredible music and magical memories, the UK’s first ever ‘socially-distanced’ outdoor festival, Gisburne Park Pop Up is closing with a bang Sam Divine and legendary rocker, Steve Harley, headlining the finalweekend’s closing parties (25 – 27 Sept 2020).

Set within the idyllic Gisburne Park Estate, the festival – which originally launched in July and was due to close in August – has been such a success they announced a 5 week extension into September with further plans in the pipeline for the autumn and winter months. Over the 11 weeks since the festival has launched, more than 30,000 festival goers have attended a line up of 100+ events.

Gisburne Park Pop Up September Closing Line Up

Friday 25th September: Symphonic Ibiza Orchestra

5PM – 11PM

After two sold-out shows this summer, showcasing some of the biggest Ibiza anthems in history. The high tempo beats combined with the thrilling live orchestra, will be sure to have you on your feet.

Saturday 26th September: Sam Divine and Shapeshifters

5PM – 11PM

After selling out at the start of August, the Defected duo are back with pure, unadulterated house music. Bringing a little piece of Ibiza to the Lancashire countryside.

Sunday 27th September: Steve Harley and his acoustic band + support

12pm – 5pm

Considered one of the greatest, most charismatic live performers at work today, the original Cockney Rebel is coming to Gisburne Park with his 4-piece acoustic band. A Steve Harley live show will be packed with hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun, Mr Soft, the classic Sebastian, as well as the world-wide hit and UK Number One, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).

Steve Harley commented: I am really looking forward to playing at Gisburne Park. The setting looks stunning and the festival is very well organised to ensure the fans have a great, safe time. It will be my second gig back after playing at Henley on Sunday evening. It is so good to be back playing to live audiences again. I can’t wait for Sunday afternoon to come !

With all major UK festivals and events cancelled this summer, the Gisburne Park Pop-Up is reimagining the outdoor entertainment experience while observing the latest social distancing guidelines. Guests can book their own individual hexagonal pitches, each large enough for a social bubble of six and spaced 2.6m apart. Designated bar-to-pitch service brings delicious food and single serve drinks directly to the customer eliminating the need to queue, whilst a sophisticated one-way system ensures festival-goers can make their way around the 10-acre site with a minimum of 2m physical distance between other guests.

For guests wishing to stay the entire weekend, onsite luxury five-metre wide bell tents are available to book. Each comes with electricity, an outdoor fire pit and access to on-site private showers. Guests can also choose to stay at the north of England’s leading hot tub holiday destination, Ribblesdale Park, which is also nestled within the Gisburne Park Estate and features luxury lodges and cosy cottages.

Tickets to Gisburne Park Pop-Up events are available to buy from https://www.gisburneparkpopup.com/.

Tickets start from £45 per adult. Boutique glamping starts from £60 per tent per night. The festival is open with events Friday – Sunday every week until 26th September