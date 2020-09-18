Empress public house to be allowed to continue using the Stray for additional seating

Please share the news











Harrogate Borough Council recently wrote to all businesses using the Harrogate Stray for additional licenced premises seating.

They were told to remove all seating on the Stray to protect the grass and avoid health and safety.

For the Empress that decision has now been changed, and they have been give a temporary licence.

A council spokesman said: Following a positive meeting with the Empress public house, we have agreed to provide a temporary licence that allows them to use an area outside to maintain social distancing.