School springs back with new name and new look

Pupils returning to school in Harrogate this month have been welcomed by a new look school with a brand new name.

Springwell Harrogate on Grove Road, previously The Grove Academy, caters for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs. It joined the Wellspring Academy Trust family in April after being previously operated by Delta Academies Trust.

Despite the many challenges of the lockdown period, Wellspring has substantially upgraded the school’s facilities, including renovating the entire ground floor to create four spacious classrooms and a new food technology area.

Mark Wilson, CEO at Wellspring, said: We are thrilled to be able to welcome Springwell Harrogate to our trust. It plays an essential role in supporting young people and their families in the Harrogate area and we are proud to have been chosen to ensure that that support continues and develops. The investment we have made in the school will improve the day to day experience for the pupils and demonstrates our commitment to the Harrogate community. The Springwell Harrogate and wider Wellspring team has enjoyed welcoming pupils back after the extended break and getting them settled into their new look school.

Wellspring is a large multi-academy trust currently comprising 25 primary, secondary, special and alternative academies across Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire. The Trust has built eight new schools around the region and operates a number of non-profit and charitable enterprises all aimed at improving lives and the life chances of young people.