Businesses told to remove tables and chairs from the Harrogate Stray

Harrogate Borough Council are telling licence premises to remove tables and chairs from the Stray.

The instruction is being justified on a need to protect the Stray and risk of slipping.

Previously HBC gave use of the Stray to the UCI resulting in acres of damage. Other events on the Stray are typically billed for any damage the event makes.

A council spokesman said: Over the summer we have taken a pragmatic view of allowing businesses to use public open spaces so that they can operate while adhering to social distancing requirements. Given the time of year and the impending bad weather, we are now asking all businesses who have been using Stray land for tables and chairs to remove them. This is to prevent damage to the Stray and also reduce the risk of injury should it become wet and muddy.