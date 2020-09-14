Unison fear there may be council redundancies over Knaresborough Market

Unison have said that they fear there may be redundancies amongst HBC staff if plans continue with stall-holders erecting their own stalls.

David Houlgate, Secretary, Harrogate Local Government Branch – Unison said:

Unison has been contacted by its members who work on Knaresborough market, erecting stalls.

We are aware that there are issues relating to rent for stall-holders at the market – that is not a matter for us.

The ongoing and future employment of our members is though.

Staff are concerned about rumours circulating that HBC is having difficulty in erecting the stalls due to a shortage of staff.

Unison wishes to make clear that this is not the case and that there is currently a surplus of staff who ordinarily erect the stalls.

As a result, staff are having to work a rota system and the real issue of concern is that they may be made redundant at some future point from the role.