Harrogate Town start life in the Football League with a 4-nil win

Harrogate Town started life in the Football League with a victorious 4 nil romp against a hapless Southend United.

Although Harrogate started on the front foot,it was Town’s Joe Cracknell who had to make the first save when he kept out Shaun Hobson’s long range strike.

After both Aaron Martin and Jack Muldoon had fired over the bar,on 25 minutes Muldoon scored Town’s first ever League goal

When he hammered Martin’s pass beyond Mark Oxley in the Shrimper’s goal.

On the stroke of half time, Lloyd Kerry made it two when he picked up a loose ball and beat Oxley from the edge of the area.

Early in the second period, Cracknell was forced into an excellent diving save to keep out Kelman’s goal bound strike, as Southend struck back strongly.

Next, Lewis Gard almost breached Town’s defence with a cross which evaded Town’s rearguard and rebounded off the upright into the arms of Cracknell.

On the hour, Martin’s enthusiasm and industry paid off when he struck a powerful shot into the roof of the net for his first goal for Town.

Nine minutes later, Town put the result beyond doubt, when a defensive mistake by the Shrimpers enabled Martin to rob Hobson and feed Muldoon who bent the ball into the far corner of the net.

No doubt, Town will face sterner tests, but this was a dream start to life in League Two.

Town

Cracknell,Fallowfield,Falkingham,Smith,Burrell,Thomson,Beck(Stead 58),Martin(Walker 75),Kerry,Muldoon,Hall.

Unused subs,Jones,Kirby,Minter,Lokko.

Scorers,Muldoon 25,69,Kerry 44,Martin 60. Booked Martin

Southend United

Oxley,Bwomono,Ralph(Kyrpianou 63),Hoson,Green,Goodship,Egbri(Kiani 73),Gard(Phillips 80),Hutchinson,Taylor,Kelman.

Unused subs,Seaden,Rush,Mitchel-Nelson. Booked Taylor,Hutchinson.

Referee, A Coggins.