Horticap take great steps forward with two transformative projects for the charity

Horticap has been established for 35 years, and now have some significant changes happening at their nursery.

They have two main projects:

A new building that will be a new home for their café and shop, plus it will provide an events space

Full makeover of the existing garden for our students and customers to enjoy

Horticap have fully qualified staff and a team of volunteers that provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills.

They are an independent charity on a 4-acre site with Alan Titchmarsh as patron. It is located off Otley Road in Harrogate. They welcome visitors.

The new building has been made possible through a generous donation.

Phil Airey, Operations Manager of Horticap said: The new building will likely open November. It will feature a shop area, café and a flexible events space. We are also doing a full makeover of the existing garden for our students and customers to enjoy. This will complement the new building and will be better for customers and students with mobility issues. The new building will also provide additional facilities to support our training services. This has been made possible by the actions of a wonderful man called Peter Hopkins. He was a much loved student and when he died he left us a substantial amount of money in his legacy. We will be forever grateful to him and we are naming the garden after him because he was happiest sat pruning in our garden at Horticap. But we have to be 2m apart which makes things more difficult but not impossible. Plus we have had no budget for the garden. Our aim is to make this a community garden built by a community of companies coming together at this unprecedented time.

Phil said: We have seen the very best in our Communities – even under lockdown we have been overwhelmed with offers of help.

The new building will be opened by Alan Titchmarsh, through an online stream.

Here are some of the people and companies that are donating their time and products to help with the build. They all bring different crafts, talents and personalities to the project.

http://nicholasedwardgardens.com/ The main contractor to the project. RHS and Chelsea award winning landscaper

https://nurserymen.co.uk/ Johnsons of Whixley providing all the plants needed.

https://www.newparktrees.com Providing tree work and removal.

http://www.johnnyclasper.co.uk/ Creating a beautiful 30m long drystone wall with a twist.

https://metalsculpture.co.uk/ Providing a 20ft metal sculpture of bullrushes and a Huge dragonfly.

https://sherwoodcarving.co.uk/ Chainsaw sculptor of a wildlife creature

https://www.marshalls.co.uk/ gardens-and-driveways Donating all other paving for the project. Over £20,000 of stock

https://ghbrooks.co.uk/ Builders merchants have always supported Horticap and has got the next 3 companies involved

http://www.castacrete.co.uk/ Donating all the patio paving. The best Italian porcelain worth over £6000

https://www.hacs.co.uk/ Donating 60 tonnes of gravel plus digger and operator to get the ground work done

https://www.green-tech.co.uk/ They want to donate 60 tonne of topsoil & people power

https://www.hanson.co.uk Are donating 40 tonne of sandstone for the dry stone wall

Charlie Fisher Electrical Contractors who are helping with outside wiring.

Crain Syke Farm Turf (David Harper) are providing the turf and plant equipment.