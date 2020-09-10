Horticap Harrogate

Horticap take great steps forward with two transformative projects for the charity

A new building that will be a new home for their café and shop, plus it will provide an events space Full makeover of the existing garden for our students and customers to enjoy


Horticap has been established for 35 years, and now have some significant changes happening at their nursery.

They have two main projects:

  • A new building that will be a new home for their café and shop, plus it will provide an events space
  • Full makeover of the existing garden for our students and customers to enjoy

Horticap have fully qualified staff and a team of volunteers that provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills.

They are an independent charity on a 4-acre site with Alan Titchmarsh as patron. It is located off Otley Road in Harrogate. They welcome visitors.

Horticap Harrogate

 

The new building has been made possible through a generous donation.

Phil Airey, Operations Manager of Horticap said:

The new building will likely open November. It will feature a shop area, café and a flexible events space.

We are also doing a full makeover of the existing garden for our students and customers to enjoy.

This will complement the new building and will be better for customers and students with mobility issues.

The new building will also provide additional facilities to support our training services.

This has been made possible by the actions of a wonderful man called Peter Hopkins. He was a much loved student and when he died he left us a substantial amount of money in his legacy.

We will be forever grateful to him and we are naming the garden after him because he was happiest sat pruning in our garden at Horticap.

But we have to be 2m apart which makes things more difficult but not impossible. Plus we have had no budget for the garden.

Our aim is to make this a community garden built by a community of companies coming together at this unprecedented time.

Horticap Harrogate

Phil said:

We have seen the very best in our Communities – even under lockdown we have been overwhelmed with offers of help.

The new building will be opened by Alan Titchmarsh, through an online stream.

Here are some of the people and companies that are donating their time and products to help with the build. They all bring different crafts, talents and personalities to the project.




