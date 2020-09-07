Top prizes on offer in Glitter Ball online auction

Please share the news













A luxury five-star holiday is among the prizes on offer as Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People launches its Online Glitter Ball auction this week.

There are nearly 50 auction lots up for grabs, including the five-star break in either Ullswater or Aysgarth Falls, a unique chance to join Heart Yorkshire DJs Dixie and Emma on their afternoon show, and a family tour of Manchester City’s stadium.

Prizes also include a year of mini-breaks with Best Western Hotels, a craft gin creating experience, Fortnum and Mason hampers, luxury dining experiences at top Yorkshire hotels and restaurants, and a diamond ring.

The online auction opens on Friday 11th September, and bids can be placed right up until the close of Martin House’s Glitter Ball on Friday 2nd October, which is taking place online this year due to the pandemic.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: We have some truly amazing lots in our auction this year, with some one-off experiences like having your own piece of bespoke artwork or jewellery created. We’ve such a huge range of lots, there is something for everyone, from designer handbags, hampers, to spa experiences – you can even win a year’s supply of Yorkshire Tea!

Martin House’s Glitter Ball – it’s biggest fundraising event of the year – takes place as an online event, with BBC Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson hosting.

As well as the culmination of the online auction, guests will receive recipes for a meal to create at home from celebrity chef Nigel Barden, and can enjoy an exclusive music performance from Bethany Hare – best known as Cher from Hollyoaks.

Sara added: The online auction is open to everyone, but you can also join our Glitter Ball from the comfort of your home, whether you want to wear your ballgown or your dressing gown, and give your support to Martin House.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing respite stays, emergency care, end of life care and bereavement support for families.

All the auction lots have been donated to the hospice, so all the proceeds will go to support children and young people.

Bids can be placed at www.martinhouseglitterballauction.co.uk from Friday 11th September until Friday 2nd October, at 9.30pm, and to register for the online Glitter Ball visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/glitterball