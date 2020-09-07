Captain Sir Tom Moore to inspect soldiers in honorary Colonel role

Please share the news











1 Share

Captain Sir Tom Moore is to visit the Army Foundation College, Harrogate in North Yorkshire this week in his new role as Honorary Colonel of the Northern military training establishment and will act as the Chief Inspecting Officer at the Junior Soldiers’ Graduation Parade.

The World War II veteran, who has raised a phenomenal £40 million for the National Health Service’s charitable wing, NHS Charities Trust, upon completing 100 laps around his garden at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, during the lockdown period, has become a household name and national treasure.

The Keighley-born hero, who was shown around the College last month for the first time, returns on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to inspect the 294 Junior Soldiers from Cambrai Company who are on their Passing out Parade.

The Junior Soldiers of Cambrai company started training in March but due to the Corona virus pandemic (Covid 19) they had to do 10 weeks of virtual training before returning to the College at the end of May.

Subsequently the Junior Soldiers completed 18 weeks of training without any time off but have still had the opportunity to achieve a City and Guilds apprenticeship for Information Technology users at Level 2, incorporating Functional Skills.





