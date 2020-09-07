A bird’s eye view: North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s carriage stable project

Please share the news













Work is well underway on a new carriage maintenance facility at North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).

Contractor Hobson & Porter recently commenced the steel erection at the new stabling facility, located near to Pickering Station in North Yorkshire, as part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund and European Union Rural Development Programme for England funded project for the NYMR’s wider Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey scheme.

When complete, the five track single-storey carriage shed will accommodate the railway’s fleet of 40 heritage carriages, protecting them from the elements, and for the first time enable servicing and cleaning tasks to be completed undercover.

The project is scheduled for completion by March 2021.

The facility at Pickering forms part of a larger scheme to transform the railway and help future generations enjoy its steam heritage, as part of its £10million-pound Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey (YMJ) Appeal. It will help sustain the NYMR and is funded by the European Union, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the supporters of the NYMR.

The other six Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey projects include:

The renewal of old bridges at Goathland Station – with three iron bridges to be replaced.

The conversion of four carriages to provide easier mobility access, tailored seating, wheelchair facilities and accessible toilets on every train.

Conservation of the railway lineside through the North York Moors National Park

The recruitment of a new post to drive awareness of volunteering and a new volunteering centre.

Improved interpretation and education facilities on the railway.

The provision of 12 apprenticeships to sustain the heritage railway and its activities.