Northallerton fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Northallerton.

It occurred on Brompton Road, near Kwik Fit, at around 12 noon on Friday (4 September 2020).

The woman, aged in her 80s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are receiving specialist support following the tragedy.

The driver of the blue Scania lorry, a man aged in his 50s from the Richmond area, is assisting police with the collision investigation.

Local diversions around the scene remain in place while the police carry out forensic examinations and for the lorry to be safely recovered.

Motorists and pedestrians are still advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12200154985.





