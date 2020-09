Live music at Ripley Castle this weekend

Please share the news













Ripley Castle will host live music over 4 evenings, from Thursday.

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, the organisers hosted a successful event at Scampston Hall near Malton, using social distancing measures. It now moves to Ripley Castle from Thursday evening.

Ripley Castle, Ripley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Thursday 3 Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm The Bootleg Beatles

Friday 4 Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm Beyond the Barricade with Lockie Chapman

Saturday 5 Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm ABBA MANIA

Sunday 6 September 4.00pm Gates open

5.00pm New York Brass Band

6.30pm A Country Night in Nashville

See https://soundsinthegrounds.seetickets.com/ for further details







Further Information

Sounds in the Grounds is not a drive-in event. Patrons will sit within picnic patches defined by painted lines in a 1888-capacity grass arena. The picnic patches are available in three sizes:

for two people – 1.5m wide x 1.5m deep

for four people – 2.0m wide x 1.5m deep

for six people – 2.5m wide x 2.0m deep

They will be set out one metre apart in alternating rows, with two-metre aisles between rows. Patrons should bring their own chairs and may bring a picnic, but are requested to leave tables at home. There will be food and beverages available to purchase at both venues.

About the Shows

BEYOND THE BARRICADE*

Enjoy the best-loved songs from the world’s greatest West End and Broadway musicals in a glittering concert. Starring past principal performers from Les Misérables in the West End and on tour, the blockbusting two-hour show features hit songs from The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Evita, Miss Saigon, Chicago, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, Come From Away and many others, with a spectacular finale from Les Misérables. Now in its 21st year, the critically acclaimed BEYOND THE BARRICADE has been delighting audiences around the world, from the Royal Albert Hall to Australia.

*With Guest Star – LOCKIE CHAPMAN

The man with the golden voice! Lockie is a multi-platinum selling artist and was a founding member and lead singer with hit band The Overtones. His rich baritone voice and Aussie sense of humour have earned him legions of fans over the years. Making his debut with Beyond the Barricade, Lockie will captivate audiences with showstopping songs.

ABBA MANIA

From London’s West End to Las Vegas, ABBA MANIA is the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute and has performed in over 30 countries around the world, delighting more than three million people over the last two decades. In an exhilarating two-hour recreation of ABBA’s last ever concert, ABBA MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the 70s and all the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the Swedish ‘Supergroup’, fully live with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects. ABBA MANIA is the perfect excuse to party, so dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favourite hits!

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES

Celebrating 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’, the world’s premier Beatles band continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time. Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and “inflection perfect” vocals. The Bootleg Beatles is an absolute must for Beatlemaniacs of all ages.

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE

The show all country music fans have been waiting for! Recreating the energy and atmosphere of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, A Country Night In Nashville takes you on a journey through the history of country music. With hits from its biggest stars both past and present, from Johnny Cash to Kenny Rogers, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Shania Twain, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

THE NEW YORK BRASS BAND

Hailing from the ancient streets of York, the New York Brass Band is a powerhouse 7-piece ensemble at the forefront of a funky brass revolution. With a repertoire that ranges from Marvin Gaye to George Michael, from Cee-Lo Green to Stevie Wonder, with some funky, gritty northern originals thrown in for good measure, nothing kicks a party into gear like the sound of a smokin’ New Orleans Mardi Gras Jazz Band! They pull in the crowds at Glastonbury and are sure to be a hit at Sounds in the Grounds too!

Times and Prices

Scampston Hall, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 8NG

Friday 28th August 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm Beyond the Barricade with Lockie Chapman

Saturday 29th August 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm ABBA MANIA

Sunday 30th August 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm The Bootleg Beatles

Monday 31st August 4.00pm Gates open

5.00pm New York Brass Band

6.30pm A Country Night in Nashville

Ripley Castle, Ripley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 3EA

Thursday 3rd Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm The Bootleg Beatles

Friday 4th Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm Beyond the Barricade with Lockie Chapman

Saturday 5th Sept 5.00pm Gates open

6.00pm New York Brass Band

7.30pm ABBA MANIA

Sunday 6th September 4.00pm Gates open

5.00pm New York Brass Band

6.30pm A Country Night in Nashville

The concerts will finish at approximately 10.00pm (9.00pm on Monday 31st August and Sunday 6th September).

TICKET PRICES Premium (guaranteed location in the first six rows from front of stage) Prices in brackets include SEEtickets booking fees Standard (from row 7 onwards from front of stage) Prices in brackets include SEEtickets booking fees Picnic Patch for 2 people £79 (£88.88) £59 (£66.38) Picnic Patch for 4 people £158 (£177.75) £118 (£132.75) Picnic Patch for 6 people £237 (£266.63) £177 (£199.13)

Children aged three and over are welcome. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Tickets can be purchased at https://soundsinthegrounds.seetickets.com. Booking fees apply. Tickets will be available at the on-site box office, unless the concert has sold out. We recommend booking in advance.

There is ample free car parking at both venues.

Dogs are not allowed, with the exception of assistance dogs.

The concerts will go ahead in all weathers, unless it is deemed too dangerous. Umbrellas will not be permitted as they impede the view of other patrons, so visitors are advised to dress according to the weather conditions.

COVID-19 Information

All Public Health England COVID-19 guidance followed

Socially distanced queuing at the entrance, and have In and Out lanes. We will be operating a one-way system around the arena.

All the aisles will be 2m wide and there will be a 1m gap between picnic patches.

Visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitisers as they enter and leave the site, and are advised to wear face coverings at their discretion.

Mobile individual Portaloos which will be regularly cleaned.

Perspex screens will be in place at box office and food outlets, and card and contactless phone payments only will be used on site.

All staff will wear face coverings and regularly use hand gel.