Leading hoteliers boost portfolio with historic Harrogate hotel

The UK’s leading independent hotel management company has added a much-loved North Yorkshire hotel to its growing portfolio of properties.

RBH has taken on operations at the Crown Hotel, which sits in the heart of Harrogate, in the Montpellier Quarter.

The Crown Hotel represents the second Fragrance Group hotel to come under RBH’s management – joining The Imperial Hotel Blackpool, which RBH has operated on behalf of the Singapore-based property developer since acquisition of the hotel in early 2017.

Andrew Robb, RBH’s Chief Business Development Officer, said: We are delighted to continue our partnership with Fragrance Group by taking on operations at The Crown Hotel Harrogate. The historic hotel is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio and we look forward to working closely with the hotel team to drive performance across the business and deliver a first class experience for guests.

The 114-bed Crown Hotel is one of Harrogate’s oldest, with a history dating back 300 years.

The Crown Hotel joins RBH’s existing portfolio of 45 branded and independent hotels across the UK.