Harrogate Christmas Lantern Parade 2020 now cancelled

The Harrogate at Christmas Group has said that this year’s Harrogate Christmas Lantern Parade which would have been held on Thursday 3 December 2020 has been cancelled.

The Christmas Lantern Parade was initiated in 2017 as part of the activities to feature on the Channel 5 programme ‘Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas.’

Over the last few years it has grown in size with nearly 200 children, parents and friends, musicians and staff from St Peter’s School and Western Schools participating last year, led by Reincantation Choir.

John Fox, Chair of the Harrogate at Christmas Group who organised the Lantern Parade and used to raise funds for the Harrogate Christmas lights said: It is disappointing that we have had to cancel this year’s event. With more schools wanting to participate, together with more local musicians we just cannot make it Covid compliant.

The event is managed by Red Cape. Martin Ballard, Red Cape’s Managing Director said: We are disappointed that the event is cancelled, but we have agreed with the Harrogate at Christmas Group that we will make the Christmas Lantern Parade bigger and better in 2021.