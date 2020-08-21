Five arrested in Harrogate drugs crackdown

Please share the news











Officers carried out a series of coordinated arrests across Harrogate on Friday 21 August 2020.

As a result, two men aged 18 and 24, and three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 16 are in custody, arrested on suspicion of the following offences:

24-year-old on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering.

16, 17 and 18-year-old on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis

17-year-old on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Following searches of three premises, officers seized a number of items including a quantity of suspected illegal drugs, items suspected as being used in the supply of drugs, mobile phones, cash and weapons. They also seized what they suspect are cannabis infused Nerd sweets and are warning parents to be alert to the possibility that young people in the area may have bought them.

Sergeant Alex Sellars of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: Over the last few months we’ve seen a rise in drug problems in certain areas of the town. Operation Needle was launched to target the suspected dealers who we believe are at the source of the problem and follows several weeks of intensive, behind-the-scenes work. I hope today’s activity, and previous operations we have carried out over the past months, reassure local people that we remain committed to tackling drug dealing in Harrogate. Information from members of the public remains vital in the fight against drugs and we urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their neighbourhood, to call us. Every little piece of information helps, and while you may not see an immediate response to your information, please be assured that it all gets pieced together to form a bigger picture and enable us to take action, similar to the operation today.

Area commander, Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas added: Todays arrests are just another example of our commitment to clamp down on those that think it’s ok to sell drugs in our town. We will continue to use all available tactics to catch dealers and runners, take drugs and money off them, and seize any property they cannot justify affording as proceeds of criminal behaviour.