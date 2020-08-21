Assaults on police officers rise by 60% during lockdown

Please share the news











9 Shares

The number of assaults against police officers and police staff in North Yorkshire has risen by almost 60% during the lockdown period.

It includes employees being punched in the head, bitten, spat and coughed at, kicked, scalded with hot water, headbutted and having their eyes gouged – all within the last few months.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward said offenders show a “deplorable attitude to those who are making great sacrifices to serve their communities”.

She also vowed that anyone who assaults a North Yorkshire Police worker will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

North Yorkshire Police Federation, which also looks after the welfare of officers, said strong court sentences for attackers send out a clear message and can deter would-be offenders.

Since lockdown began in late March, 87 assaults against North Yorkshire Police officers and staff have been reported. During the same period in 2019, the number was 55. That’s a 58% rise.

In the last month alone, there have been 21 reported offences. The figures cover police officers, PCSOs, custody personnel, police staff, Special Constables and volunteers.

These are just some of the incidents that happened within the last month:

Six officers punched in the face during different incidents, with at least two suffering black eyes and facial swelling

An officer’s hand was bitten, and two other officers were bitten on the knee, all during separate incidents

An officer was kicked in the side of his head

An officer having to attend hospital for tests after someone spat in their eye. Several other officers were spat on during separate incidents

An officer who was headbutted in her nose, causing injuries

An officer being stabbed in the hand with a pen in a custody suite







Chief Constable Winward said: Throughout the pandemic, officers and staff across the force have being showing a level of commitment, diligence and professionalism that is nothing short of incredible. Some colleagues have made significant personal sacrifices so they can continue to serve the public, such as not living with their families. Many have put their own anxieties aside, as they face difficult or potentially dangerous situations head-on. All have stepped up to the mark to help deliver an exceptional level of policing, right across North Yorkshire. So these assaults reflect a deplorable attitude to those who are making a great sacrifice to serve their communities. As well as being hugely distressing for the victims, they are also damaging to communities who are appalled by the warped mindset of those who attack people that work so hard to keep others safe. We absolutely cannot, and will not, tolerate that. It’s sickening and it’s wrong. If you assault an emergency services worker, you will be dealt with robustly to the full extent of the law. It’s that simple.

North Yorkshire Police has steps in place to support victims and ensure cases are thoroughly investigated with a view to prosecuting offenders under laws made to protect emergency services personnel.

Many of the cases above currently involve criminal charges and ongoing court proceedings. A number of offenders have already been sentenced, with many receiving immediate prison sentences of a year and more.

North Yorkshire Police Federation Secretary, PC Brad Jackson, said police officers and staff have played a very important role during the pandemic, and strong sentences can help to protect them.

PC Brad Jackson said: North Yorkshire Police Federation is incredibly proud of our members professional response and dedication to serving our public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately we have continued to see incidents of abuse and violence against our officers. The Federation campaigned nationally for the introduction of the Emergency Workers (Offences) Act which carries a punishment of 12 months’ imprisonment for anyone found guilty of an offence against police officers and emergency personnel. We urge the courts to do the right thing by using their full sentencing powers so that the law provides the deterrent and punitive effect it was intended to. The Federation will continue to work with NYP and campaign to ensure our hardworking brave members are protected by the law and reinforce the message that society will not tolerate the appalling abuse and violence our members face on a daily basis.

At the start of lockdown, the Director of Public Prosecutions made it clear that anyone who coughs or spits at emergency workers and claims they have Covid-19 should face an assault charge.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has used this guidance to prosecute more than 300 cases of assault against an emergency services worker nationally in the first month of lockdown.