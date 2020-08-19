Yorkshire Water photo competition

Please share the news











3 Shares

In celebration of World Photo Day, Yorkshire Water has launched a photo competition that aims to celebrate all the reasons that people love Yorkshire.

The competition runs from 19 August – 31 August and will be judged by photographer and previous employee of the water company, Ian Beesley.

Ian is Yorkshire Water’s artist in residency and helps to capture the beauty of the company’s land and assets. Of judging the competition,

Ian said: I welcome any opportunity to celebrate the beauty of Yorkshire, and having been a Yorkshire Water employee once upon a time, it feels serendipitous that I’m able to be involved with the company as an artist too. The competition, which looks for photography that embodies people’s love of Yorkshire is a great way to demonstrate our beauty to the world.

Emily Brady, marketing manager, also said: We’re really looking forward to seeing entries to our latest social media competition, and to have Ian on board as a guest judge makes it even more exciting. It will be fantastic to hear why our customers love Yorkshire and reward the best entry with a Yorkshire hamper from The Little Yorkshire Hamper Company.

To enter the competition, visit Yorkshire Water’s Facebook page to submit a photo and caption using #WhyILoveYorkshire