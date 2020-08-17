New booking process for donation drop-off point at Saint Michael’s

Please share the news











Harrogate District charity Saint Michael’s Hospice has reopened their dedicated donation drop off point with a new booking process to receive donations for their shops.

In order to ensure that all donations are quarantined prior to sale, and to navigate space constraints, the ‘Saint Michael’s Hospice Donation Drop Off Point’ on Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate, HG2 8PN is asking for supporters to call them on (01423) 879 687 between 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday to book a slot before arriving.

Supporters are being asked to donate their preloved items there instead of taking items to shops. Gift Aid will not be possible during this interim period and Saint Michael’s is reminding people that they will be unable to return boxes and bags used to deliver the donations in order to adhere to hygiene measures. Enquiries regarding furniture donations would be welcomed to the House and Home Shop on (01423) 563 230.

Chief Executive Tony Collins said: We are delighted that we have been able to reopen our Donation Drop Off Point after a busy 10 days sorting and distributing your kind donations. As promised, we are also announcing the launch of booking slots, and would ask our supporters to call us on (01423) 879 867 to book in. This new process is intended to allow our retail team a little more time and space to take receipt of your preloved items, all whilst adhering to the strictest COVID-19 measures for the safety of everyone. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us, particularly over the last six months, and we hope that you keeping safe during these challenging times.

Saint Michael’s community shops play an essential role in supporting local people with terminal illness and bereavement, contributing £2million per year towards the provision of vital local services.