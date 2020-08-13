Police ask for information around lewd act witnessed in Knaresborough

Please share the news











Police in Knaresborough are appealing for information after receiving reports about a naked man who was performing a lewd act.

Just after 4pm on Wednesday 12 August, a family were walking through the grounds of Mother Shipton’s Cave when a member of the family saw the naked man stood on a hill. It was seconds later that they noticed the man was also performing a lewd act.

On realising he had been seen, the naked man walked off into some bushes.

The man is described as white, aged in his 60s, around 6ft tall, of slim build, and possibly had grey hair.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could assist the investigation, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Stephen Bromley. Or email Stephen.bromley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12200139420 when passing on information.