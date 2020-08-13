New holiday lodge for foster carers opens at Rudding Park

Please share the news











Leeds City Council’s fostering service, Foster4Leeds last week celebrated the opening of their new holiday lodge at Rudding Park camping and caravan site near Harrogate.

The lodge will provide free short breaks to foster carers who foster with the council, plus kinship carers, special guardians and care experienced families in Leeds. It will form part of Foster4Leeds’ already generous enrichment package, which is a range of benefits available to those who choose to foster with Leeds City Council, and will also help families who may not otherwise be able to afford a family holiday to have some time away.

Councillor Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families said: I was delighted to cut the ribbon for this splendid new facility. The lodge will provide a home away from home for those families who may not otherwise be able to afford a holiday, as well as add to the generous enrichment opportunities available to our valued foster carers. We have a bold ambition to make Leeds the best city for children and young people to grow up in and continue to work with our partners, to drive that ambition forward. Fostering is an incredibly rewarding role where carers can make a really positive difference to a young person’s life. I continue to be inspired by the dedication of our foster carers and would urge anybody who is interested in finding out more to get in touch.

Marie Proctor, Chair of Leeds Foster Carer Association said: It’s great that the fostering department has come up with this idea to help support foster families in Leeds. It’s all in the name and the setting; the retreat. What nicer place for carers and young people to go relax and unwind, and be a family. This extra support really goes a long way in making carers feel valued.

Holidays at the lodge will be available Monday-Friday and Friday to Monday. The lodge is fully furnished and in partnership with foster carers, the GMB union and Armley electrical has been totally revamped before opening.

To find out more about fostering with Leeds City Council, visit www.foster4leeds.co.uk or please call 0113 378 3538.






