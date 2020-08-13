Harrogate High – celebrating positivity and progression

Please share the news











2 Shares

Northern Star Academies Trust proudly celebrates the A Level and BTEC achievements of all its students who attend Harrogate High School and Skipton Girls’ High School.

In a week and a year of disruption, uncertainty and adversity our young people have proved remarkably resilient in the most challenging of circumstances.

On results day this year, students will be awarded a Calculated grade by examination boards.

This grade has been derived from:

The school’s submitted Centre Assessed Grades and rank order

Followed by the exam boards standardisation of grades using a statistical model developed by OFQUAL.

In the last 48 hours schools have learnt that student’s ‘valid mock exam results’ may be permitted to be used only as part of the Appeals process. Schools will receive clarity about this new information the week following A Level Results Day.

Across both Northern Star secondary schools, the exact same process was used to determine the Centre Assessed Grades, it was extremely thorough and robust drawing on a wide range of evidence of each student’s performance.

CEO, Jenn Plews said: We are indebted to our teaching staff who invested a great deal of time and effort, ensuring accuracy and fairness in arriving at the centre-assessed grades. The integrity, flexibility and willingness to do all that they can to support our children and young people has been nothing short of impressive.

Head of Academy at Harrogate High School, Charlotte Clarke, said: We are very proud of our students whose efforts have been backed up by unstinting parental support. The outstanding teaching and learning in the Sixth Form and the hard work, courage and resilience from students, has produced results that have enabled all of our students to embark on their planned journey, whether this be a higher education course, an apprenticeship or full-time employment. The school are delighted that the Quality in Careers Standard Board continue to recognise the outstanding Careers Education at the school.





