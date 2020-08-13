Harrogate Coroner’s officer issue appeal to find the next of kin

Please share the news











25 Shares

Harrogate Coroner’s officer have issued an appeal to find the next of kin of David Richardson of Springfield Drive, Boroughbridge.

David, 63, was found dead at his home on 11 August by a neighbour.

Unfortunately, officers have not been able to trace his next of kin.

The coroner’s office are appealing to anyone who knew David and can assist with tracing his family and to anyone who believes they are related to David, to get in touch.

David has also lived in Ripon and Harrogate and possibly West Yorkshire, it is believed he may have relatives in the Pontefract area.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Harrogate Coroner’s Office on 01609 643181.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.