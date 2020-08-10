Suspected ‘2 in 1’ burglar arrested following police pursuit in Harrogate

Please share the news













Last Updated on 10 August 2020 at 3:39pm

A man has been arrested following the pursuit of a stolen car in the early hours of this morning (10 August).

At around 2.45am, North Yorkshire Police received a report of burglary which had just occurred on St Helen’s Road in Harrogate.

Offenders had entered the victim’s home and searched through a Mercedes parked on the driveway before fleeing after being disturbed.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area and at around 3am, a police unit sighted a suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz A-Class on Hookstone Chase.

At the same time, police received a second report about another burglary that has just occurred on Harrogate’s St Clement’s Road, whereby offenders had stolen a Mercedes-Benz A-Class from outside – the same one that had just been sighted by officers.

The car failed to stop and drove off at speed along Hookstone Chase and Forest Moor Road, causing damage to parked cars, before crashing on Thistle Hill in Knaresborough.

Shortly after, a 19 year-old man from the Harrogate area was arrested and taken into police custody where he remains for questioning.

Anyone with information, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage, is asked to email CIDHarrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference numbers below when providing information.

12200137651 – St Helen’s Road burglary

12200137663 – St Clement’s Road burglar





