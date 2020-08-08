North Yorkshire pub closes after customers tested positive for coronavirus

Please share the news













Last Updated on 8 August 2020 at 4:03pm

The Black Horse Pub in Tollerton, near Easingwold has taken the precaution of closing following a small number of positive tests for Covid 19. It follows four positive test results.

The NHS Test and Trace Service has identified all close contacts of these cases and advised them to self-isolate for 14 days.

The cases developed among people who visited the pub between Thursday 30 July and Monday 3 August 2020. People who were at the pub during this period and have not been identified as contacts through NHS Test and Trace are not considered to be at risk. However, if anyone develops symptoms they should request testing from the NHS website or by ringing 119.

The Director of Public Health for North Yorkshire, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said: The Black Horse management have taken all necessary actions and are implementing measures to prevent further spread of the infection, including helping identify close contacts of cases. NHS Test and Trace staff have identified the contacts and cases and those who need to are self-isolating, as advised. Although there has only been a small number of cases this outbreak highlights the need for us all to follow Government guidance on social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing face coverings and other measures aimed at keeping everyone safe.

A spokesperson for Hambleton District Council said: As a precautionary measure the pub owners will be keeping the pub closed temporarily and our Environmental Health team will support the pub and its customers with any advice or guidance required to protect them from the risk of COVID 19 infection.





