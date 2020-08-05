Saint Michaels temporarily close donation drop-off point

Please share the news













Last Updated on 5 August 2020 at 10:54am

Saint Michaels Hospice has temporarily closed their shop donation drop off point following an incredible show of support from the local community.

The centralised donation drop off point was launched on 4 July as a way to accept shop donations in line with Covid-19 safety measures and quarantine requirements. Following 4 weeks of overwhelming support, the donation drop off point has been temporarily closed until Monday 17th August in order to allow the team time and space to sort, and distribute to the 6 shops now open; soon to be 8 as Leeds Road and Station Parade reopen their doors on Saturday 8 August.

Supporters are being asked to keep their kind donations safe at home until 17 August as the shops are unable to take receipt of them for the time being.

Chief Executive Tony Collins said: We have been truly overwhelmed by the incredible support shown to us by our community. The number of donations received has been huge and items are simply arriving faster than we can distribute them. We have now reached a point where we are currently full, and we need to pause temporarily in order to remain in line with Covid-19 safety guidelines. Our amazing team have been sorting and distributing over the last 4 weeks but now need to do so over an extended period to make space for more wonderful donations. This means that between Wednesday 5th August and Sunday 16th August we will be unable to accept any shop donations and would ask you to keep them safe at home for this period of time. We are preparing for our reopening in the background and this includes the planned launch of booking slots to continue to take receipt of your kind donations from 17th August onwards, whilst adhering to the strictest Covid -19 measures for the safety of everyone.