Harrogate Town AFC make an agreement with Doncaster Rovers for use of their ground

Last Updated on 4 August 2020 at 4:55pm

Harrogate Town AFC have said they have come to an agreement with Doncaster Rovers to use their ground for EFL home games while a new grass pitch is laid at the CNG Stadium – 3G pitches are not allowed under EFL rules.

Built in 2006, the Keepmoat Stadium can hold around 15,000 supporters and is located within 50 miles of The CNG Stadium.

The ground share will be in place until 10 October when we anticipate our new grass pitch will be ready at The CNG Stadium.

The EFL is due to start the weekend of Saturday 12 September 2020.

Information on how this will affect Harrogate Town Season Tickets will be released in due course.