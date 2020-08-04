Captain Sir Tom Moore visits the Army Foundation College in Harrogate

Please share the news











Last Updated on 4 August 2020 at 10:41am

Captain Sir Tom Moore visited the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, today (Monday, August 3, 2020) in his new role as their Honorary Colonel.

World War II veteran, who raised a phenomenal £38.9 million for the National Health Service’s charitable wing, NHS Charities Trust, upon completing 100 laps around his garden at his home in Bedfordshire, during the lockdown period, has become a household name and national treasure.

The foundation college is the only Junior Entry basic training establishment in the British Army and it plays a vital role in delivering initial military training and education for under 19s, developing the Army’s future leaders and provides them with the knowledge and skills to excel in their military career and lives beyond.

Keighley-born hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore, was shown around the college, met and chatted with many of the Junior Soldiers and received his new Colonel’s rank slides marking his role as the new Honorary Colonel of the college.

Captain Sir Tom Moore said: It is a real honour to have been made Honorary Colonel and I am just so pleased I was able to visit the Army Foundation College today. The skills I learnt in the army benefitted me throughout my life and it was wonderful watching the training in action today and speaking with the junior soldiers just starting out, I wish them all well.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Farebrother MC, the College’s Commanding Officer, said: We were absolutely thrilled when Capt Sir Tom became our Honorary Colonel and this visit is the icing on the cake. He is an inspirational figure for the College Staff and Junior Soldiers who, like him, are fulfilling their potential in the British Army. A wonderful day!

Junior Soldier, Daniel Barker, from 11 Platoon, Cambrai Company, said: Sir Tom is an inspiration to me as I have seen first-hand the goodness that the NHS can do. In 2018 my Grandad had cancer. The treatment was unsuccessful, but the NHS were successful in every way. The money Sir Tom Moore raised will go to help families like mine. Speaking to him was an honour.

Lewis Sharpe, also a Junior Soldier of 11 Platoon, Cambrai Company, said: The inspiration that Sir Tom has demonstrated has inspired me to push myself further. Coming from a difficult background myself, the hard work Sir Tom has shown has proven to me what you can achieve with sheer determination. It was a privilege speaking to Sir Tom today.





