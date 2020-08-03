Police call for witnesses to incident that happened on Skipton Road in Harrogate

Please share the news











Last Updated on 3 August 2020 at 12:20pm

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened between Skipton Road and Regent Parade Harrogate between 7.50pm and 8pm on Saturday 1 August.

The incident involved three men. All three arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett You can also email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200131976.





