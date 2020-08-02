Harrogate Town progress to the Football League

Please share the news













Last Updated on 2 August 2020 at 10:05pm

A superlative performance from Harrogate Town, saw them defeat Notts County and progress to the Football League for the first time in their hundred-year history.

Town almost took a second minute lead when a County clearance rebounded of Aaron Martin and bounced agonisingly wide of the upright.

However, Town did not have long to wait to get on to the scoresheet, because on six minutes Ryan Fallowfield broke down the right and his low cross was turned past Sam Slocombe by George Thomson.

Martin and Jack Muldoon went close with threatening strikes,but on twenty-eight minutes, Town doubled their advantage.

County conceded a free kick on the edge of their area and from Thomson’s delivery Conor Hall sidefooted in at the far post.

Before the break Martin almost made it three when his left foot strike came back off County’s post.

Thoroughly outplayed County were glad to hear the half time whistle and they used the break to good effect.

Within two minutes of the restart they had halved the deficit when Town conceded a free kick just outside the area and Callum Roberts bent the resulting free kick round the wall and past the diving James Belshaw.

County were enjoying a purple patch and a strong run from Roberts ended with him shooting narrowly wide.

Next, Hall found himself in Referee James Bell’s book when he ended a Wes Thomas run with a cynical challenge.

On the hour, Simon Weaver brought on the veteran, Jon Stead, to replace Martin, to give Town more punch up front.

With twenty minutes left Town restored their two goal cushion when Muldoon cut the ball back from the bye-line

For Jack Diamond to turn the ball into the far corner beyond Slocombe.

County made one last effort and Belshaw had to make a fine save to keep out a Thomas effort and Fallowfield bravely blocked the follow up from close range.

The Referee awarded five minutes added time and with only two minutes left Stead slipped the ball past Slocombe,only to see it

Rebound off the upright.

As the final whistle sounded there were ecstatic scenes amongst the jubilant Town players and coaching staff.

With performances like todays,i’m sure Town will have no trouble making their presence fell in League Two!

Town,

Belshaw, Fallowfield, Smith, Hall, Burrell, Thomson, Kerry, Falkingham, Diamond, Muldoon(Beck 86), Martin(Stead61).

Unused subs, Cracknell, Emmett, Leesley,Harratt.

Scorers, Thomson 6,Hall 27,Diamond 70. Booked,Hall,Kerry.

Notts County,

Slowcombe,Rose,Turner,O’Brien(Boldewijn 46),Doyle,Dennis(Thomas 46),Wootton,Brindley(Kelly-Evans 86),Lacey,Bagan,Roberts.

Unused subs,Rawlinson,Crawford,McDonnell Booked,Rose,Roberts.

Scorer,Roberts 46.

Referee James Bell.