Conservative Councillors seek to block free parking for NHS workers

Last Updated on 2 August 2020 at 10:04am

An informal meeting of a NYCC scrutiny committee called to discuss a way forward for the Liberal Democrat motion to request Hospital Trusts in the area to continue to provide free on-site parking for NHS staff had to be abandoned when Tory members failed to turn up.

Richard Cooper (leader of Harrogate Borough Council and also a county councillor) has tabled an amendment removing all reference to free parking which, if passed, would effectively negate the original intention of the motion. Unfortunately, despite having notice of the meeting he was “unavailable”.

Cllr Geoff Webber, leader of the Lib Dem group on NYCC, said: I am extremely disappointed that the Conservatives not only seem to be tabling amendments designed to wreck our support for NHS workers, but now also seem determined to bury it with bureaucracy, ensuring that nothing will be decided until the New Year. This is not democracy – it is an elective dictatorship. County Tories are clearly following the example of their parliamentary masters

The county council chairman had originally decided to debate the motion at the last council meeting on 22 July but changed his mind and referred it, with amendments, to a scrutiny committee. The scrutiny committee doesn’t meet again until October and the next council meeting will be January 2021.







Text of motion and amendment:

The original Lib Dem motion – NHS Parking

“That this council makes known to all NHS Hospital Trusts in North Yorkshire that this council supports and encourages free on-site parking for NHS staff at their workplaces.”

Amended by Tories (Cllr Richard Cooper) to:

“That this council makes known to all NHS Hospital Trusts in North Yorkshire that this council supports and encourages measures which enable their staff to travel to and from work sustainably in accordance with carbon reduction and sustainable travel commitments. The council invites them to consider how parking policy and grants for using sustainable travel options for NHS staff at their workplaces can best achieve this alongside the understandable wish for NHS staff to be recognised for the work they do.”

We requested comment from Cllr Cooper, but haven’t received a response.