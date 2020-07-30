Harrogate families urged to boycott their beds for charity fundraiser

Please share the news













Last Updated on 30 July 2020 at 1:58pm

Harrogate families are being invited to ditch their duvets in a fundraising ‘Boycott Your Bed’ event on August 21st for Action for Children which supports vulnerable children and young people.

Providing practical and emotional care and support to vulnerable children and young people, Action for Children helps over 387,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers every year. Its 476 services nationwide include Bradford early years and family support and Young Carers support facilities at Harrogate and Craven and in Selby

Supported by famous faces including Pixie Lott, Larry Lamb and Action for Children ambassador Anthea Turner, the event entails participants swapping their bed for the garden, pitching a tent under their table, or bunking down in the bathroom.

Celebrities from the world of music, TV, film and comedy will lead a night of virtual entertainment and activities, connecting people with hundreds of others bedding down in unusual places across the UK. It will include Pixie Lott performing an exclusive virtual gig, Ed Bryne compering a trivia quiz hosted by Anthea Turner, a scavenger hunt for families and live music and a comedy set.

Action for Children fellow ambassador, actress Jessica Hynes said: “Action for Children is an amazing charity I’ve worked with for many years and this summer their brilliant family fundraiser is asking everyone to Boycott their Bed! We need people to ditch their duvet, put away their pillows and bunk down somewhere really random in their homes or gardens on August 21st.

‘During this pandemic their key workers have been going above and beyond to support families – whether it’s by delivering essentials to their doors, giving parenting advice online, or caring for children who can’t be in their own homes.

“Everyone who signs up and raises money will be part of a national movement to help vulnerable children and families at a time when they need it more than ever.”

Any amount raised will be appreciated by Action for Children. Visit www.boycottyourbed.co.uk for more information.