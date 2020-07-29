Harrogate woman target of repeated acts of vandalism

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 July 2020 at 11:54am

A woman in Harrogate has been the victim of repeated and targeted acts of vandalism directed towards her vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on Roseville Avenue in Harrogate when it received damage – no other vehicles were damaged on the street.

On the 23 July 2020, yellow paint, believed ground-marking paint was thrown over the car.

At 00:26 on the 29 July 2020, the vehicle was targetted again, this time with paint stripper.

CCTV of the incident is being reviewed.

The paint stripper has caused significant bodywork damage to the car that is only a matter of months old.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information for the first incident on 27 July 2020 and have said that they plan on visiting the victim again tomorrow afternoon (30 July 2020).

If you have information that can help lead to an arrest then please call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Any witnesses on Roseville Avenue should call 101 or if you are aware of the incident or possible person of interest, also call 101.