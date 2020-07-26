26-year-old dies following collision near Ripon

Please share the news













Last Updated on 26 July 2020 at 12:18pm

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fatal collision which happened between Sutton Grange and Azerley, near Ripon.

It happened on Kirby Road at around 3am on Sunday 26 July 2020 and involved a white Ford Transit van that was travelling southbound towards Ripon.

Sadly, the 26 year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation team at MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200127634