Park and ride services resume in Scarborough and Whitby 

Last Updated on 23 July 2020 at 5:11pm

Whitby and Scarborough park and ride services will resume from Saturday, 1 August.

Scarborough’s Filey Road service will operate daily, however the Seamer Road service will remain closed as it is being used as a coronavirus testing station. The demand will be monitored with a view to increasing the service if necessary.

Whitby park and ride will operate daily except on Thursdays when the site will be used for coronavirus testing.

In line with Government guidelines fewer people will be allowed to travel on each bus to enable social distancing and face coverings must be worn.

Screens are in place to protect drivers and people are encouraged to make contactless payments or buy an app ticket whenever possible.

There will be increased cleaning of surfaces such as handrails and waiting areas, and buses will be deep cleaned every night.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We are pleased to be able to resume the park and ride services which are valued by residents and holiday makers over the summer months. With more people expected to make UK holiday bookings we anticipate increased footfall so our park and ride services are key to help reduce congestion in the towns. I would like to provide reassurance that we have safety measures in place to help protect both service users and drivers.

For more information please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/park-and-ride