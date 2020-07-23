Harrogate Town freeze 2020/21 season ticket prices

Please share the news













23 July 2020

With Harrogate Town AFC potentially two matches away from a place in League Two, they have announced season ticket prices have been frozen for the 2020/21 season.

Furthermore, U18 Season Ticket prices have been reduced from last season’s prices with a standing ticket now available for just £50 and seated ticket for £75.

Supporters will again have the option to pay for their 2020/21 Season Ticket across instalments prior to the season, making watching Town next season more manageable and affordable.

Anyone purchasing a seated season ticket will also have the opportunity to reserve their seat in advance in their newly built main stand to guarantee the best view in the house for the season ahead.

A full breakdown of 2020/21’s Season Ticket prices

Renewal prices for existing Season Ticket Holders

Adult Standing £269

Adult Seated £294

Concession Standing £189

Concession Seated £214

U18 Standing £50

U18 Seated £75

Adult + U18 Standing £299

Adult + U18 Seated £339

Concession + U18 Standing £219

Concession + U18 Seated £259

Prices for new Season Ticket Holders…

Adult Standing £289