Boroughbridge football team seeks new players

Last Updated on 22 July 2020 at 6:14am

Boroughbridge Junior Football Club runs teams for both girls and boys aged seven to 16 and currently has some 100 members from the town and surrounding areas.

The Football Association announced last week (17 July 2020) that grassroots football could return to competitive football as long as teams follow government safety guidelines.

Club chairman, Chris Fahy, said: Boroughbridge Junior Football Club is keen increase football participation in the town and surrounding areas through our development plan aimed at increasing girls’ and boys’ teams. When Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were put in place grassroots football had to be suspended in March, however, we are now in a position to plan for the new season and able to offer safe and guidelines compliant football for players at different junior ages.

Boroughbridge JFC has boy’s teams from under eights to under 16 years, girls teams from under 9 to under 13 years and an Ability For All team for disabled boys and girls aged 6 to 15 years.

For more information, visit the club website by searching for Boroughbridge Juniors or the club’s Facebook page. Email bjfc2014@gmail.com