Knaresborough, Pelsis announce launch of new remote rodent monitoring system TrapMe

Last Updated on 21 July 2020 at 1:54pm

Global manufacturer and distributor of pest control products Pelsis have launched a new remote rodent monitoring system to be sold through the groups Edialux Professional Products division.

The TrapMe remote rodent monitoring system combines a powerful trap with built in remote monitoring functionality and is the first of its kind in Europe to use a snap trap design alongside GSM cellular technology. Developed in Denmark, the TrapMe system allows real-time access to catch data through a secure user portal. The digital system alerts its users to catch information with status updates including both catch and miss-catch information. Each trap also sends regular vitals such as signal strength, temperature and battery life.

Available exclusively through Edialux Professional in the UK, the TrapMe system has seen strong sales in Denmark and is especially well suited for the UK food processing sector. The TrapMe system also fits well within the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) philosophy.

Speaking from the Pelsis head office in Knaresborough, Yorkshire, Andrew Milner, Group CEO said: We’re very excited to bring the TrapMe product to the market. As the industry evolves, digital pest control solutions will be a key focus area for our product development teams. TrapMe is a great product, it’s easy to use, very well-built, and is both smart and effective.