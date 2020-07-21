Harrogate Buildbase closes

Last Updated on
Buildbase on Prospect Road in Harrogate has closed, it is believed with the loss of 12 jobs.
The business emailed it’s Harrogate Customer base this morning saying:
This email is to inform you that due to the unprecedented and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic, like many other businesses, Buildbase has had to review the way in which we operate, considering both the current 2020 trading position and the longer term economic outlook.
Unfortunately we have had to make the very difficult decision to close the Buildbase and Electricbase Harrogate branch. Our last day of trading was on Thursday 9th July 2020.
They have thanked their customers for the business and apologized for any inconvenience it may cause. Accounts have been transferred to the York Branch.