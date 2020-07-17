New independent pet accessory shop opens its doors in Harrogate

Please share the news











Peach & Pooch is a range of pet products, all lovingly drawn, designed and handmade by Yorkshire born-and-bred Harrogate resident, Emily Ong.

From collars and leads to birthday bandanas and personalised portraits, every single item is made from scratch in North Yorkshire.

Peach & Pooch’s first ever shop offers Harrogate’s pet-lovers the chance to treat their animals to one-of-kind pet products that are stylish, original, useful and, most of all, fun.

They open on 25 July 2020 at 25, Regent Parade, HG1 5AZ.

Emily began Peach & Pooch in 2017 after a background in Textile Design. As a passionate pet owner and illustrator, her dream was to design unique products that would make pets and their owners smile.

After building her business online for three years, with all products handmade from her home studio in Harrogate, opening a shop with her business partner, Vicky, in her hometown felt like the right next step.

Emily said: It has been a huge challenge to embark on a new adventure under the cloud of COVID-19, especially as an independent business that began life in my spare room! However, I know that the people of Harrogate are passionate about their pets, and at a time where we are all making more effort to support small businesses and shop locally, I hope that our little independent can provide some positivity for residents and their furry friends. We signed the lease on our shop right before lockdown hit, so needless to say the journey to opening has been a bit of a rollercoaster. However, Peach & Pooch was born from passion and I’m a massive believer in if you don’t try, you don’t know. I’m hoping we’ll land on our paws and provide a unique and fun service for Harrogate.

In addition to the core range of handmade fabric accessories, Peach & Pooch is also proud to stock select third party items, such as 100% British sourced dog food from Naturaw, luxury treats from The Innocent Pet and puzzle toys from LickiMat.