New online-only Radio Station to launch in Harrogate

Last Updated on 16 July 2020 at 10:27pm

HG1 Radio, will launch on Monday 20 July 2020.

Listeners will be able to tune in via smart speakers, HG1 Radio’s free iOS and Android app, and online at www.HG1Radio.co.uk

HG1 Radio will online 24 hours a day, with music from the 60s to the present day. Events, local information and news will help form the core of HG1 Radio’s content, as well as showcasing local artists, playing a mix of popular music, and providing specialist shows weekdays from 8pm and weekends from 6pm – including rock, northern soul, showtunes and country music.

It is part of MediaSite UK, a Chorley registered business that provides digital solutions. They also operate a similar service in York with YO1.

Chris Marsden, HG1 Radio‘s Programme & Creative Director, said: We promise to be part of the local community and deliver a truly local radio station with great music and presenters that live and breathe the area! Having broadcast to the area back in 2005 for many years, it’s good to be back!