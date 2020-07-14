Radical re-shaping of local Government could see Harrogate Borough Council go

Last Updated on 14 July 2020 at 4:31pm

In radical changes, Government wants councils to have at least 350,000 residents in them, but believe that 400,000 is optimal – that would mean that County, District and York Councils would become two councils.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said:

I welcome the opportunity to positively shape the way local council services are organised in future across York and North Yorkshire.

I am committed to working together with council leaders from across York and North Yorkshire to develop a proposal for unitary arrangements which are realistic and deliverable.

However, I am determined that local decision making will not be diluted. I still want our communities to be able to influence the services they value, appreciate and rely on.

We have been set a very ambitious timetable by the minister but it is one that we will meet.

Ordinarily, making such a significant change to local government arrangements in less than two years would be a considerable challenge. We will work rapidly to ensure we meet the September deadline to bring forward an initial proposal for consideration.