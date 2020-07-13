Harrogate Liberal Democrat Group say they support free NHS staff parking

Last Updated on
The Liberal Democrat Group on North Yorkshire County Council have tabled a motion for the next council meeting on 22 July 2020 calling on the council “to make known to all NHS Hospital Trusts in North Yorkshire that this council supports and encourages free on-site parking for NHS staff at their workplaces.”
Cllr Geoff Webber, leader of the Lib Dem group said:
This motion is not a political move and, indeed, I hope that councillors of all political parties will support it. What it does do is to recognize the immense contribution made to the nation’s health by frequ
ently underpaid and overworked NHS staff, many of whom are on minimum wages. To charge them for parking in order to care for the sick is an absolute injustice.