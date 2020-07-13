CNG provides financial helping hand to 25 charities

Please share the news











Last Updated on 13 July 2020 at 5:41pm

Yorkshire based energy supplier, CNG Energy has raised over £28,000, exceeding its £25,000 target to share across 25 local and national charities.

Over the last few months, Coronavirus has had a detrimental effect on both businesses and industries alike. Among the hardest hit by the restrictions put in place were charities, who, according to the Institute of Fundraising, received 29% less income than they had budgeted for during the period March – June equating to an estimated £12.4 billion loss in total for the year.

Over the course of its 25th year, CNG held many fundraising initiatives and specific charity events such as golf days for Candlelighters and St Michaels, to pub quizzes, bake sales, gin tasting, pool tournaments and even Scalextric competitions!

Unfortunately their final fundraiser was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions, but they were pleased to have reached the target set and be able to release funds at a time where the charities really need them.

Gemma Young from Henshaws, commented on CNG’s support: Henshaws supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations. Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on some of our services and service users. It meant the ability to raise funds has been hugely affected, with many events cancelled or postponed and the charity urgently needing to replace this lost income and fund the unprecedented additional work needed to support its vulnerable service users. Donations from businesses and organisations like this is crucial now more than ever, and Henshaws are incredibly grateful for CNG’s kindness and support.

Jacqui, President at CNG added: I am proud to be part of a business in which giving back to the wider community has been always been a tradition. These donations have come at a really important time for charities, and will be a helping hand as they navigate through the next few months of recovery.

The 25 charities who received donations; Candlelighters, St Michaels Hospice, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Shine, Horticap, Henshaws, Martin House, SASH, Wellspring Therapy and Training, Harrogate Homeless Project, Princes Trust, Claro Enterprises, Dickie Bird Foundation, ABF The Soldiers Charity, Comic Relief, Children In Need, Save the Children, Eden Project, Harrogate Neighbours, Harrogate Easier Living Project, Woodland Trust, WWF, Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and The Royal British Legion.