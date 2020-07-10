Local Care Company gets the seal of approval

Please share the news











1 Share

Last Updated on 10 July 2020 at 9:10am

Home Instead Senior Care Harrogate, Ripon & Thirsk has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber. There are 753 home care providers in the region, and this is the fifth time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives. homecare.co.uk is a reviews site, that lists all registered UK home care providers, which helps people search for the right home care provider.

Sheena Van Parys, Co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care Harrogate, Ripon & Thirsk, said: To win an award based on unbiased feedback from our clients and their families is an honour. The award is testament to the outstanding care delivered by our caregivers. They do wonders to ensure that older people can stay happy and safe at home, which has been even more crucial throughout the pandemic. With an empathetic nature and passion for the role, our caregivers make a difference, not only to the lives of clients, but to the community as a whole.







Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: High quality home care is crucial as it enables people to stay living in their own homes and keep their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion as well as their lifeline to the outside world. During the pandemic, their contribution has been invaluable as many vulnerable and elderly people have been forced to self-isolate and to some of these, care workers have been their only link with the rest of society. They have also been able to bring people living at home, food, and the medication they desperately need. Home Instead Senior Care Harrogate, Ripon & Thirsk has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber.







One of the reviews of Home Instead reads: Home Instead Harrogate’s service goes way beyond purely practical needs. Management strategies appear well thought-out, and for the most part, highly client focused. Adaptation during the COVID-19 crisis has raised my impressions even further. Individual caregivers are truly exemplary and gold-standard – kind, patient and thoughtful, providing proactive care at a level one might otherwise expect only from family members. The service benefits not only my mother but the whole family who can be confident that she is receiving the best of care from the best of people.

Home Instead takes a unique, person-centred approach to home care, which benefits both clients and the team. Clients are supported to live as independently as possible, by caregivers that they come to know well and who visit for a minimum of an hour at a time.