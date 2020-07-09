Yorke Arms closes as restaurant to become Country House for private hire

Please share the news











The Yorke Arms in Ramsgill closed to adhere to the Government guidance for Coronavirus, but have now said it is not currently financially viable to reopen as a restaurant – they will however reopen as a Country House available for private hire.

The venue will be an informal, homely and welcoming space for private bespoke events and overnight stays.

Owner Jonathan Turner said: The Yorke Arms has been a hostelry for over 100 years and the team are excited to move forward and ensure that legacy evolves and stays alive. Yes these are challenging times for all however we are determined not to let recent events prevent our guests from enjoying the enviable location and stunning interiors. This is Yorkshire. We pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and move on.

With 17 individually styled Yorkshire-proud bedrooms with en-suites, The Yorke Arms can accommodate 33 guests overnight and many more during the day or evening.

In 2020, they lost a Michelin Star but gained three AA rosettes.

Frances Atkins who has been the driving force behind the Yorke Arms for the last 22 years said: With Jonathan’s entrepreneurial vision the Yorke Arms will go from strength to strength. The comfort and atmosphere lends itself to the new offering and we need to continually adapt in uncertain times. Guest best interests have to be first and foremost and they can totally relax with ease and enjoyment.

