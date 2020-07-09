Sculptures damaged in Valley Gardens

Last Updated on 9 July 2020 at 4:57pm

Harrogate Borough Council have said that they are looking at how damage to wooden sculptures in Valley Gardens can be repaired.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said:

We are really disappointed to see that the sculptures in the New Zealand garden in Valley Gardens appear to have been vandalised.

These were carved to complement the gardens and make them more attractive for residents and visitors alike.

We will look into whether repairs can be made but as they are carved from tree trunks this is easier said than done.