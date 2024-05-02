Grandsons’ vintage tractors to star at Tractor Fest

Grandfather Bill Moody’s passion for vintage tractors extends to his young grandsons whose special tractors will be starring at this year’s Tractor Fest extravaganza.

Bill, 74, from West Auckland has a 10-strong collection of vintage tractors and is a regular exhibitor at Tractor Fest – the UK’s largest tractor show now in its 18th year and heading for Newby Hall, North Yorkshire on 8 and 9 June.

This year Bill will be at Tractor Fest with grandsons Joseph, four, and 10-year-old Max who are proud owners of a grey Ferguson TEF20 and a green Deutz FL14 respectively.

Bill gifted both vehicles to the boys after they caught the tractor ‘bug’ while being taken for rides on their grandfather’s vintage tractors.

Bill was prompted to buy the Fergie TEF20 after watching the children’s story series ‘Little Grey Fergie’ with Joseph. Among the other characters in the series is a tin man called Clunky.

Bill said: Joseph loved Little Grey Fergie so much I just had to get him one. It’s been quite popular with local children and I expect it will be at Tractor Fest too

Not only that, Bill came across a tin man for sale which now resides in a link box on the back of Joseph’s Fergie.

The Fergie TEF20 was built in 1954 while the German made Deutz FL14 dates back to 1955. Bill said: “The Deutz has a passenger seat and Max got quite attached to it while going to Tractor Fest and other shows with me.”

Joining the Fergie and Deutz at Tractor Fest will be a Massey Ferguson 135 and a 1940 German-built Normag 20/22 PS which was converted to a utility tractor and used at Hanover airport during World War 2 to transport bomber aircraft.

Bill said: All the family come with us to Tractor Fest. We enjoy taking the grandchildren so we can potter and work on the tractors. That’s what’s so good about vintage tractors – you can work on them, repair them and make parts for them. They are a wonderful part of our heritage which is important to keep alive. We go to as many shows as we can and enjoy looking at other people’s tractors and exhibits – there’s some really unique equipment out there. The Newby show is in a class of its own.

Tractor Fest, organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association, attracts more than 12,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This year’s festival will celebrate orange tractor marques including the Allis Chalmers, as well as harvesting and threshing machinery and an exhibition of vintage and modern European cars. The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday 8 June – Sunday 9 June, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2+2) – £54. Under 4s Free

TICKETS Available exclusively online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-8th-9th-june-2024/

For more information visit: http://tractorfest.uk/