Harrogate Town AFC play-off squad update

Please share the news













Last Updated on 6 July 2020 at 3:04pm

Harrogate Town AFC have now confirmed the 20-man squad available for selection for the upcoming National League Play-offs.

Having returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of the regular season, the club say they are delighted to confirm Alex Bradley, Jack Diamond and Kian Harratt have all re-joined on loan for the duration of the Play-offs.

The trio made a combined 67 appearances over the course of the 2019/20 campaign contributing to 21 goals.

Scott Brown and Joe Leesley have been training with the club and are available for selection having been out on loan for periods of the season, though Liam Agnew will remain at loan club Gateshead who will be competing in the National League North Play-offs.

Also involved is striker Aaron Martin who is now available to make his first appearance for the club having signed just days after our trip to Solihull Moors was cancelled.

Squad in full – James Belshaw, Ryan Fallowfield, Josh Falkingham, Warren Burrell, George Thomson, Jack Emmett, Mark Beck, Joe Leesley, Joe Cracknell, Brendan Kiernan, Alex Bradley, Jon Stead, Lloyd Kerry, Jack Muldoon, Connor Hall, Scott Brown, Will Smith, Jack Diamond, Aaron Martin, Kian Harratt